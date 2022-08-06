UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres

The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained.

The Cow Canyon fire began on August 3 and has a Level 3 evacuation notice for both Yakima and Kittitas counties.

Both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team as of August 5.

On Friday afternoon, the direction of the fire changed, with winds coming from the east and burning towards the west.

The Northwest Incident Management Team 12 will continue working on the north flank of the fire, with aircrafts dropping more water and fire retardant. They are looking for any spot fires that may flare-up, especially near the drainage of North Fork.

Team 12 will be hosting a virtual community meeting on August 6 at 5 p.m. on the Central Washington Fire Information Facebook page to discuss more.