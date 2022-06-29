Update on the Missing Kayaker near the Little Wenatchee River

Chelan County Emergency Management currently has no update on the missing kayaker who disappeared at the Little Wenatchee River on the morning of June 25.

Someone contacted the authorities and reported that they last saw their friend go over a waterfall before going missing.

Water levels in the area are currently too high to conduct a search on water, so both Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue and Chelan County Sheriff's Office will be flying drones over the area daily and continue the search.