A Brief, Snarky History of Valentine’s Day

(Or: How We Ruined Love With Glitter)

Ancient Rome: “This Seems Healthy”

Valentine’s Day starts with a Roman festival where people sacrificed animals, ran around half-naked, and lightly whipped women with goat hides to promote fertility.

Nothing says romance like public nudity and agricultural superstition. Somehow, we looked at this and thought, “You know what this needs? Chocolate.”

Early Christianity: Brand Rehab

The Church, seeing the chaos, does what it does best: rebrands it. Enter Saint Valentine—possibly one guy, possibly three guys, definitely executed. The details are fuzzy, but the message is clear:

Love… but make it martyrdom.

The Middle Ages: Feelings, But Inconvenient

Poets decide February 14 is when birds fall in love, so humans should too. This results in elaborate love poems written by people who are:

Already married

Not allowed to touch

Deeply miserable

Basically, Valentine’s Day becomes an exercise in emotional edging.

The Victorians: Pretty, Passive-Aggressive Monsters

Victorians turn Valentine’s Day into a full-blown industry. Lace cards. Flowery language. Also: anonymous insult valentines.

Nothing like receiving a decorative note that says, “You’re ugly and I hope you die alone 💐.”

The 20th Century: Capitalism Enters the Chat

Companies realize love can be monetized. Suddenly, if you don’t buy candy, flowers, jewelry, and a card written by a stranger, you don’t love hard enough.

Romance is now a performance review.

Modern Valentine’s Day: Everyone Loses

If you’re single: it’s a 24-hour reminder you exist in a couple-centric economy.

If you’re partnered: congrats, you’re now under pressure to prove it.

If you’re dating casually: What are we doing?

If you’re married: you forgot, didn’t you.

Restaurants jack up prices. Social media turns love into a competition. Someone cries in a Target aisle.

The Gifts: A Study in Confusion

Chocolate: delicious, but symbolic of guilt

Flowers: expensive, beautiful, already dying

Cards: $7 to say what you could’ve texted

Jewelry: hope you guessed the right metal

February 15: The Real Holiday

The day after Valentine’s Day is the true celebration:

Discount candy

Lower expectations

No heart-shaped anything

Peace returns. Nature heals.

The Moral of the Story

Valentine’s Day began as chaos, evolved into poetry, and ended as a marketing campaign with feelings attached.

Love is complicated.

Humans are messy.

And no relationship has ever been saved by a teddy bear holding a heart.

Still—if you’re into it? Go hard.

If you’re not? Order takeout.

Either way, eat the chocolate.

