Do you have plans for a romantic dinner out on Valentine's Day?

The inevitable question; what do you want to eat, is going to come up.

A matchmaking firm commissioned the study since they are in the romance business and are interested in the data.

Hopefully you have already made a reservation because February 14th is nearly upon us.

The survey looks at major cities in the U.S. and reveals where a reservation is the hardest to get and which cities have the most romantic dining choices. The data also reveals what the top cuisine choice is for each state on Valentine's Day.

Romantic dining atmosphere is subjective and some cities offer more romantic dining experiences than others. The research relied on OpenTable’s “romantic” filter, to find restaurants known for their ambiance and appeal for date nights.

What dies the data show us about the Northwest?

The most popular Valentine's dinner cuisine searches in Washington were for Vietnamese restaurants.

In Oregon, searches for Thai places came out on top, and in Idaho, it's Mexican Restaurants.

What about the ability to get a reservation at a romantic restaurant? The data discovered which cities have the most options, and the numbers showed Seattle listed at #20 with just over 21% of the restaurants considered romantic by Open Table. Richmond, VA came in at #1 with 38% of the dining options ranked as "Romantic" and Birmingham, AL was ranked with the least romantic dining options among major cities (12%).

Regional Cuisine Preferences for Valentine's Day Dining

Steakhouses emerged as the overall favorite, ranking as the most popular Valentine’s Day cuisine in 14 states, including Alabama, Texas, and Indiana.

Italian Restaurants followed closely, topping searches in 9 states such as New York, Connecticut, and Maryland.

Mexican Cuisine captured hearts in 6 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Wisconsin.

BBQ Restaurants brought smoky charm to Valentine's celebrations in 4 states, including Tennessee and South Carolina.

brought smoky charm to Valentine’s celebrations in 4 states, including Tennessee and South Carolina. Other notable mentions include Vietnamese Cuisine (California, Ohio, Washington), Indian Cuisine (New Jersey, Virginia), and even Burger Restaurants (Hawaii, Utah).

But whatever you preference for a romantic dinner on the 14th is, the special one you're with is the most important consideration of all.

Happy Valentine's Day Make it special.