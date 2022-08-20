Vehicle Fire on Blewett Pass Leaves Family of Four Without Car

A family of four were transported off the highway after their car caught fire on Blewett Pass Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. on August 19, a family from British Columbia were traveling down SR 97, when near milepost 164 they started to notice smoke coming off the car.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road and quickly got his wife and kids out of the car, along with their luggage.

Their white 2019 Volvo was fully engulfed in fire.

Crews spent 45 minutes extinguishing the fire. During that time, southbound lanes were blocked.

The fire did not spread to any neighboring dry brush and no one was hurt.