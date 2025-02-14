How This New Road Tax Bill Could Impact Everyday Commuters in WA

The latest bill in Olympia's Transportation Committee considers a road usage per mile tax.

12th District State Rep. Mike Steele signed up for the pilot program, but do not mistake that for his support of H.B. 1921.

"It really is a terrible way, I think, to raise additional revenue," Rep. Steele said. "We aren't prioritizing things like maintenence and preservation as it relates to transportation projects. We're looking for something shiny and new all the time, and I think that's the crux of the issue. Olympia does not have a revenues problem, we have a spending problem and this is just another way to raise taxes."

H.B. 1921, a Democratic-sponsored bill, proposes a 2.6 cent per mile tax on hybrid and electric vehicles starting July 1, 2027. Gas-powered vehicles with a fuel economy rating of 20 miles-per-gallon or higher would see the tax implemented starting July 1, 2029.

Rep. Steele says he signed up for the pilot program so he could understand what the legislation would do to constituents if implemented.

"You had to install a small device in your car and it litterally tracked everything you did," Rep. Steele said. "From speed to braking pattern to curve speed it was just fascinating and, frankly, frightening."

Fellow 12th District State Rep. Brian Burnett says the passing of this bill would be a threat to privacy rights.

"They want to know where you're going, what you're doing, how fast you're going, did you go too fast around that corner," Rep. Burnett said. "They'll just start issuing you citations in the mail to the registered owner."

The bill does not repeal a 49.4 cent-per-gallon gas tax, however it does give the option to deduct taxes paid on gas at the end of the tax year to lower your usage-per-mile tax bill when it is time to file your taxes.

The bill is still in the House Transportation Committee where it would need an approval before the House of Representatives votes on it.