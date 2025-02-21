There is a chance the one percent state property tax limit increases to three percent.

H.B. 1334 changes the revenue growth limit for state and local property taxes to 100 percent plus accounting for population change and inflation with a capped limit of 103 percent.

Get our free mobile app

In other words, it removes the statute that caps the one percent limit and raises it.

According to 7th District State Rep. Adam Engell, this bill just adds more costs to a population already feeling the effects of inflation and high taxes.

"The idea of making it easier for local government to raise taxes without asking the people is not the right move right now," Rep. Engell said. "I think it's important they go to their voters and make the case and get permission to do so."

Fellow 7th District State Rep. Hunter Abell says he's against H.B. 1334.

"My concern is Washingtonians are already significantly overtaxed as it is," Rep. Abell said. "I'm going to do everything I can to oppose this bill."

The legislation says the Department of Revenue would provide county assesors with limit factors by Sept. 1 of each year. By October, assessorts would determine how the limit factor applies to each district and notify them as such.

H.B. 1334 had a public hearing earlier this month. It remains in the finance committee because it could be considered vital to balancing the state's budget. Therefore, it does not apply to the state legislature's cutoff date of Feb. 21 for bills to make it out of committee onto their respective floors.