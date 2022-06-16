Chelan County Public Works Director Named 2022 County Engineer of the Year

Chelan County Commissioners are celebrating Eric Pierson after he was named 2022 County Engineer of the Year by the Washington State County Administrative Board, an honor that will be recognized during the unveiling of the new Cashmere Bridge.

“By golly, he got that award and so out of all the 39 counties, we’ve got the best engineer,” remarked Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert.

Pierson was nominated by Chelan County commissioners and his colleagues in the Public Works department.

Pierson’s recognition coincides with the county finishing up development with the $26.7 million Cashmere Bridge project, which is reportedly their largest construction project to date.

“He’s just brought so many savings to the county and really improving our program so much,” Bugert said.

He has been working with Chelan County for 12 years and leading the Public Works department for seven years. He also has prior experience working with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The Chelan County Public Department will announce Pierson’s award during the unveiling of the new West Cashmere Bridge on June 22.