Possibly Criminal Tenants Evicted from Large Grant County Property

Not that often do we see events like this on a large scale these days. (image courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff's Office).

Tenants evicted from a large property by Soap Lake

Tuesday afternoon, March 7th, the Grant County Sheriff's Office sent multiple deputies to evict tenants from a property just southeast of Soap Lake, on the edge of town.

According to the GCSO, the parcel in question was in the 20300 block of Road B.5-Notheast and had been sold at a public auction last month. The previous property owner became delinquent in paying their property taxes.

The new owner filed the necessary papers to have anyone and everyone living there evicted, and Tuesday the GCSO carried out the move.

The GCSO says several people were living in the home, and the property was littered with a number of derelict vehicles, some described as hulks by the GCSO.

According to a statement by the Sheriff's Department:

"The property had been the subject of scores of calls to the Sheriff’s Office including code violations and animal complaints. Some of its occupants had been suspected of area burglaries and thefts."

No report of any issues with the eviction process.