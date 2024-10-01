The process of becoming a wildland firefighter can be arduous, particularly for underresourced tribal members, but the Washington legislature has authorized $800,000 in tribal-related funding.

This money is earmarked partly for the costs associated with wildland firefighter training: course fees, per diem, travel and so on. According to a DNR press release, "Funding in the way of scholarships will be provided to tribal members or tribal nation employees that participate in select trainings."

The remaining funds will go toward an interorganizational fire suppression program. DNR wants to partner with the Washington State University Extension Service to deliver relevant instruction. These classes and workshops will familiarize tribal members with "fire suppression and prescribed fire...important aspects of fire management on landscapes."

Get our free mobile app

Russ Lane is DNR's Wildland Fire Management Division Manager. He calls fire suppression education a "fantastic chance to enhance DNR support for tribes."

Why the focus on tribes specifically? Because "wildfire has an outsized impact on many Native American communities," says Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz. "It is critical we are training state, local and tribal firefighters side by side so we're all ready to work side by side when we fight fires."

"The DNR is the lead agency for wildland firefighter training in the State of Washington. All training and qualifications provided by the Department adhere to the standards set by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG). The DNR works collaboratively to provide wildland firefighter training with other NWCG partner agencies including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service and other state agencies."