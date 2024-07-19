Washington Has 3 Of The Nation’s Top Picnic Destinations

"National Picnic Month Happens When Most Of Us Need Some Shade"

July is National Picnic Month, and a new poll has revealed 125 of the best off-the-grid locations for your next outdoor meal in the United States, including three that are right here in Washington!

As we all know, finding anything in today's world that would be considered "hidden" is difficult enough, let alone a "gem" of the hidden variety. But the poll's authors at Mixbook claim their survey has indeed uncovered some fantastic places to get your alfresco on where few others will be nearby to bother you.

"Seattle Has One Of The Top 10 Places In The U.S. For A Picnic"

The highest-ranking of these clandestine jewels in the survey which is located in Washington State actually came in at #10 overall.

Seattle's Discovery Park sure sounds ripe for living up to its namesake, although plenty of folks have already found it to be sure, but there's still lots of room for you and your picnicgoers of choice to spread out and feast.

The park's tranquil setting and close proximity to urban markets and grocery stores make it the perfect spot to lay out that hand-me-down plaid tablecloth and dine on some gourmet takeout that will still be hot when you get there.

"Want To See For Miles And Miles While You're Enjoying A Picnic?"

Across the state, Spokane's Riverside State Park also made the list, coming in at #73 on the survey.

Park patrons just love the woodsy atmosphere and the lanky cliffs offering spectacular vistas of the park's bucolic setting, which provides the quintessential backdrop for classing up those nitrate-rich hot dogs and Diet Cuba Libres (that's a rum and coke to us lay drinkers).

"Even If You Only Chew Gum, There's One Park In Seattle Where A Picnic Is A Can't Miss"

Back on the state's Westside, Kubota Garden in Seattle also made the survey, coming in at #100.

This lush environ made the list for its botanical landscapes and overall feeling of serenity, which lend just the right ambiance for washing down a few pounds of fresh pâté with a case of inexpensive cold duck (as if there's any other kind).

If you're really in the mood to see the best-of-the-survey's-best, you can always rent a car or hop a jet to experience the poll's top five destinations; Leu Gardens in Orlando, Florida; Shelby Farms Park in Memphis, Tennessee; Lithia, Florida's Alafia River State Park; Lake Johnson Park in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Blue Diamond, Nevada's Spring Mountain Ranch State Park.