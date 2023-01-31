Washington Lawmakers Weigh the Pros and Cons of Legal Psilocybin

Washington State lawmakers have been hearing remarks and criticisms of a new bill to make psilocybin legally accessible.

Supporters of the bill say the drug helps mental health patients with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other conditions.

During a hearing in the state house yesterday, doctors, veterans and the general public commented on whether psilocybin should be legalized.

Some argue the efficacy of the treatment has proven to be superior to other forms of treatment. Others say the drug has a high potential for abuse and serves no legitimate medical purpose.

Psilocybin is often called magic mushrooms for its hallucinogenic effects.

The law would make the drug accessible to people 21 and older, if passed.

If you would like to read the bill in its entirety, click here.