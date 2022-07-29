Washington Off To Slowest Wildfire Season in Six Years

Wildfire season in Washington is off to its slowest start in the past six years.

Numbers from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center show large fires have burned about 6,700 acres so far, which is a tiny fraction (about 5 percent) of last year's acreage to this point.

There have also only been six large fires so far in 2022, which ties a low mark over the past six years.

There are currently no large fires in Washington state.

The slow start to the fire season is connected weather patterns during the springtime.

It was one of the coldest and wettest spring seasons on record in Washington.

Drought has largely disappeared over much of the state, and it's taking longer for the current hot spell to create conditions ripe for wildfires.

Last year was one of the driest springs on record with severe drought in many areas.