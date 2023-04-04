Washington state’s Best Mini-golf courses. 

When I was in High school in Burien, one of my favorite thigs to do with my buddies was to drive into Seattle and play mini golf at the Seattle Center. We got pretty good at it, hitting hole in ones on about half of the holes. We didn't play for money, just bragging rights.

Later when I worked in the Tri-Cities some of us would take a lunch break and play mini golf in Kennewick at Cable bridge mini golf. So, this got me thinking, what are some of the best places to play mini golf in Washington State?

This is not a complete list but here are some of the high points according to Best Things Washington and, myself.

Shankz Black Light Miniature Golf, Chehalis, WA

Besides the challenge of an indoor 18-hole course that glows in the dark, players will experience the illusion of diving with sharks, seeing prehistoric dinosaurs, and traveling through a jungle. As of this writing Sankz was temporarily closed and moving their location.

Funtasia Fun Park, Edmonds and Tukwila, WA

Indoor or outdoor, you’ll have plenty of things to do. You can scale the Fun Fortress, play virtual reality games, ride the bumper boats, speed around in the go karts, hit a few balls in the batting cages, or play a game of miniature golf.

Interbay Golf Center, Seattle, WA

there’s miniature golf course for adults and kids 17 and younger. If you’re interested in being part of a miniature golf league, you can join one here, and there’s a special league called Putts and Pints for anyone 21 years old and up.

Flatstick Pub, Kirkland, WA

If you’ve never experienced the opportunity to taste locally brewed beers and play miniature golf, then you have to visit this lively tavern that features an indoor nine-hole course.

Mike N Terry's Outdoor Fun Park, Puyallup, WA

There are two mini golf courses available, there are admission discounts for kids under 48 inches and kids under 40 inches are free.

Icicle Village Resort, Leavenworth, WA

Overnight accommodations can be made at the Icicle Inn or extended stays can be booked at the Aspen Suites Condominiums. With an activity center that includes arcade games, several sports courts, bike rentals, and hiking trails, there’s also an 18-hole miniature golf course that’s considered one of the best in the state.

Sheri’s Sweet Shop, Winthrop, WA

This Western-themed dessert destination has been providing sweet things and fun since 1994 with their homemade ice cream. While there, you can play a round of miniature golf and celebrate afterwards with more ice cream and take some homemade cinnamon rolls home.

Wonderland Family Fun Center, Spokane, WA

you can choose from an 18-hole miniature golf course or an indoor black light course, each with unique challenges that will test your skill and ability. Children five and under are free.

Riverbend Miniature Golf, Kent, WA

The public can play on a championship 18-hole course, a nine-hole par-3 course, practice on 32-station driving range, or enjoy a game of miniature golf with friends, family, or co-workers of any skill level.

Parkland Putters, Tacoma, WA

You have your choice of four putt-putt golf courses that vary in skill requirements and challenging obstacles including sand traps, hidden holes, and difficulty. The park is open from March through October, and you can call for hours of operation during the week.

An honorable mention goes to Tap Putt in Wenatchee just across the street from where I work on North Wenatchee Avenue. The pizza is good, and the nine-hole course is fun.

Some might say that if it doesn't have a windmill or a clown it’s not mini golf, I say play on.