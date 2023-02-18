Weather Forecast Predicts Freezing Temps and Snowy Passes

The Mountain passes are expected to receive up to a foot of snow, while the Wenatchee Valley region sees extreme low temperatures this week.

On Monday night, Stevens Pass is expected to receive up to a foot of snow. The Wenatchee Valley will only see a max of two inches of snow, but will receive western wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

“We’re looking at some windy conditions developing with some mountain snow and will be turning colder and continuing into Tuesday, with some potential for blowing snow,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Rocco Pelatti said.

Pelatti also said Wenatchee will be seeing snowy wind gusts on Wednesday. On Thursday, temperatures will reach as low as 8 degrees in the morning and a high of 20 degrees.