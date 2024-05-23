The City of Wenatchee is now accepting applications for its Community Art Support Grant.

According to a press release, this long-running initiative is "small but meaningful." The city makes a point of setting aside funds for the commission of "art programs and projects." These funds are generated through municipal construction projects - a mechanism known as the 1% for Art Fund.

Grant money will be made available to select entities, as in nonprofits, advocacy groups, arts organizations, etc. Lone humans are not eligible, but they're "welcome to partner" with the entity of their choice, says recreation coordinator Sydney McElroy.

Qualifying entities have a window of five months - July to December. The press release stipulates that, "Events/programs/projects must be completed and completion reports and reimbursement request must be submitted by December 2nd, 2024."

The goal this year is to edify the populace, says McElroy. She says Wenatchee is keenly interested in workshops tailored to children. But "education" can mean any number of things and the city is willing to consider any number of ideas.

Applicants are advised to move with great haste - the deadline is June 24, almost one month to the day - and manage their expectations. The city has precious little money to spare: $1,000. Mind you, that sum represents the totality of arts funding. It's not as though individual projects are funded to the tune of $1,000.

"It depends on what kind of submissions we get," says McElroy. "If there's one that really stands out that needs $1,000, we'll award one [grant]. If there are a couple that require $500 each, we'll award two."

Click here to access the application.