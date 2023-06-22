JOEL NORMAN

APPLESOX MEDIA

Quincy Vassar tossed six shutout innings and Easton Amundson hit his league-leading sixth home run of the summer as the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Kamloops NorthPaws, 3-0, on Wednesday night at Norbrock Stadium.

Amundson broke a scoreless tie with a two-run blast in the top of the sixth to homer for the third straight game and for the fourth time in the last five games. Mason Strong added a two-RBI single later in the inning as Wenatchee (11-4) earned its third straight win.

Vassar (1-1) allowed a hit to the leadoff hitter off the bottom of the first and then proceeded to not allow any the rest of the way. He struck out five, walked two and hit one batter and tossed three different 1-2-3 innings. Vassar’s effort marked the third consecutive scoreless outing by an AppleSox starter in league play. Wenatchee starting pitchers have not allowed a run in their last 19 innings.

Cam Hoiland entered with one on in the seventh and proceeded to get the final nine outs to record his first save in his first relief outing.

Get our free mobile app

The AppleSox conclude their first trip north of the border in 2023 with a doubleheader on Thursday. Both games will be seven innings and the first one begins at 4 p.m. on the AppleSox broadcast network.

Wenatchee returns to Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on Friday night to face the Northwest Star Academy at 6:35. It’s Bark In The Park Night and fans can bring their dog to the game with the price of admission.