The Wenatchee Bighorns have invited 22 players to their training camp this week, just ahead of the 2024 TBL season opener March 3rd in Seattle.

Wenatchee begins it's second season in The Basketball League (TBL) New Head Coach JP Davis and the Bighorns announced the club's draft selections at TBL Combine and Draft earlier this month in a news release.

Wenatchee Bighorns Selections at TBL Draft

1st Round - 18th Lamar Wood

1st Round - 30th Terrell Jennings

2nd Round - 6th Justin Omaga

2nd Round - 9th Isaiah Darret

2nd Round - 20th Jaron Glenn

2nd Round - 21st Jobreil Powell

2nd Round- 36th Eusef Herbert

The Bighorns top selection, Lamar Wood will not attend camp due to personal obligations and the challenge of relocating to Wenatchee. Eusef Herbert will also miss camp due to injury. Wenatchee will have another 1st round selection attending training camp. The 12th overall draft pick, Darnell Butler Jr. a 6-4 inch guard out of Southern Indiana University accepted an invite to Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Bighorns Invite Four Returning Players

The Bighorns are bringing back four returning players to camp from their inaugural TBL season; Forward Gavin Long, Seattle Pacific Univ., Guard Brandon Porter, Eastern Oregon Univ., Forward Ar'Mond Davis, Alabama, Guard Eric Turner, Nebraska

Coach Davis has to fill his 12 roster spots in time for Wenatchee's season opener on March 3rd, 7:00 PM vs. the Seattle Super Hawks at Royal Brougham Pavilion on the campus of Seattle Pacific University.

Players invited to attend Wenatchee Bighorns training camp Feb. 21 - 25th (2024 Draft selections in BOLD)

Tremont Robinson White 6'1 185 Guard Little Rock, AR East Carolina University Darnell Butler 6'4 210 Guard Lafayette, IN Southern Indiana University Brandon Porter 6'2 185 Guard East Wenatchee, WA Eastern Oregon University Isaiah Darret 6'4 187 Guard Fort Myers, FL Florida Memorial University Gavin Long 6'5 215 Forward Wenatchee, WA Seattle Pacific University Ar'Mond Davis 6'5 190 Forward Wenatchee, WA Alabama Eric Turner 6'4 195 Guard Seattle, WA Nebraska Ozzy Trail 5'10 160 Guard Long Island, NY Eastern Nazarene College Mitch Wetmore 6' 165 Guard Lake Tapps, WA Evergreen State // Green River CC Misi Jeanneau 5'11 165 Guard Montreal Canada University of Quebec Montreal Ben Howze 6'7 200 Forward Jacksonville, FL Talladega College Omari Joseph 6'9 225 Forward Stone Mountain, GA Vorhees University Troy Mix 6'8 220 Forward New Orleans, LA Piedmont International University JJ Omaga 6'4 205 Guard Winnipeg, MB, CAN SUNY Canton Joebril Powell 5'11 215 Guard Sioux Falls, SD Washburn University Tre McCous 6'4 195 Forward Austin, TX North Lake College Rodarious Washington 6'3 230 Forward Memphis, TN Lane College / NW Mississippi CC Tyre Hicks 6'2 186 Guard Vancouver, BC, CAN Pacific University Jaron Glenn 6'7 267 Forward Indianapolis, IN Allen University Terrell Jennings 6'7 220 Columbus, MS Rust College Anthony Gray 6'4 205 Rochester, NY Hartford // Genesee CC DeLadris Green 6'7 235 Forward Liberal, KS Butler CC // Ranger College

