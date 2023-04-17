Music collector Joel Myrene is organizing Wenatchee's first ever vinyl record expo in May. Myrene's collection of records dates back about 25 or so years and after a conversation with another collector who was considering selling some of his treasures, the idea clicked. With record sales enjoying a resurgence in recent years, he thought others with an interest might enjoy getting together to sell or swap music from their collection.

Myrene says vinyl records out sold CDs by roughly 25% in 2022; 41 million record sales vs. 33 million CD's. It was the first time record album sales outpaced CD sales since 1987 according to Myrene's research.

Get our free mobile app

Most music today is purchased via download or subscription services but with the interest in vinyl sales surging among music audiophiles and with younger generations, Myrene notes there is not much if any vinyl record music inventory available for sale in the Wenatchee area. "Target or WalMart have small sections I have noticed but it's very limited. Most people that are into collecting records probably use Amazon or go to record stores when they go to Spokane, Ellensburg or Seattle.

Myrene will hold the inaugural Apple Valley Vinyl Record Expo on Saturday, May 13th from 11am to 5pm at the IOOF Hall in Wenatchee. Myrene chose that venue because of fond memories "Back in the late late nineties and early 2000's, my friends and I used to put on concerts at the Oddfellows Hall

Myrene says about half of the 40 tables are already spoken for by collectors who will be participating. There is no charge to display and the event is free to attend. The only cost will be to purchase any item that catches your eye.

Myrene says the music formats will range from vinyl records to 8-track and cassette tapes, some cd's and music collectibles. Myrene says a collector of vintage radios is considering a display of his collection as well. The venue will be decorated with vintage music posters.

Why Are Vinyl Records So Popular Again?

Myrene thinks there are many factors "Most people consume music streaming and there's nothing tangible with it. You pay your subscription and if you cancel your subscription you don't have any music". He points out if you have a vinyl record, you have a record in front of you. When you're listening to music, putting it on the turntable, and you have this 2 by 12 piece of artwork".

Many vinyl rerecord fans believe they sound better. "Yes, that's probably if you have the right audio equipment that you're listening to this stuff on. The sound quality, you know, people can argue back and forth about it, but there's just something about it that that sounds different and better in my opinion" Myrene says.

For information about securing a free display table, Myrene can be contacted at;

AppleValleyVinylRecordExpo@gmail.com