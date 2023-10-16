Wenatchee's first vinyl record expo in May was so well attended, organizer Joel Myrene decided to schedule a second expo.

The Apple Valley Vinyl Record Expo is on Saturday, October 14th from 11am to 4pm at the IOOF Hall in Wenatchee. Admission is free but a $5 early admission is available at 10am for those who want first access to the treasures collectors are bringing to sell or swap.

Myrene says the music formats will range from vinyl records to 8-track and cassette tapes, some cd's and music collectibles. The venue will be decorated with vintage music posters.

There will be a drawing for a turntable and Myrene says he is happy to answer questions for anyone about equipment if they are interested in enjoying music on vinyl.

The idea for an event where collectors could buy, sell or swap music in their collection came from a conversation with a fellow collector who was considering selling some of his titles. Myrene's own collection of records dates back more than two decades.

Vinyl record album sales are enjoying a resurgence and Myrene thought others with an interest might enjoy getting together to sell or swap music from their collection.

The popularity of Vinyl records is soaring

Myrene says vinyl records out sold CDs by roughly 25% in 2022; 41 million record sales vs. 33 million CD's. It was the first time record album sales outpaced CD sales since 1987 according to Myrene's research.

Most music today is purchased via download or subscription services but with the interest in vinyl sales surging among music audiophiles and with younger generations, Myrene notes there is not much if any vinyl record music inventory available for sale in the Wenatchee area. "Target or WalMart have small sections I have noticed but it's very limited. Most people that are into collecting records probably use Amazon or go to record stores when they go to Spokane, Ellensburg or Seattle.

Why Are Vinyl Records So Popular Again?

Myrene thinks there are many factors "Most people consume music streaming and there's nothing tangible with it. You pay your subscription and if you cancel your subscription you don't have any music". He points out if you have a vinyl record, you have a record in front of you. When you're listening to music, putting it on the turntable, and you have this 2 by 12 piece of artwork".

Myrene says younger demographics are also driving the resurgence. "When Taylor Swift records her albums, right? She'll release them on vinyl. It actually backs up the record pressing plants. Because the demand for her records is so high".

Many vinyl rerecord fans believe they sound better. "Yes, that's probably if you have the right audio equipment that you're listening to this stuff on. The sound quality, people can argue back and forth about it, but there's just something about it that that sounds different and better in my opinion" Myrene says

