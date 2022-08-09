Wenatchee, NCW See Break in Excessive Heat

North Central Washington is catching a break in the weather as what started as an excessive heat warning Monday has turned into just a heat advisory today.

Meteorologist Daniel Butler with the National Weather Service says the change is connected to the sun being blocked.

"The cloud cover can alter the temperatures, and the uncertainty surrounding that is what ultimately we decided to downgrade to an advisory, because of the clouds," said Butler.

But he says the weather pattern over the next couple of weeks will likely keep temperatures close to 100 or above.

"In the future, it looks like there's a really strong signal for the desert southwest ridge to start extending up into our area, which is very favorable for warm temperatures," Butler said. "It's looking quite likely at this point.”

The high in Wenatchee has only exceeded 100 six times this summer, compared to 13 times in all of last summer.

The record for number of days in June, July and August over 100 is 17, which happened in 1971

The current heat advisory is in effect until 11pm Tuesday.