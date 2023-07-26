Wenatchee Repaving Project In Commercial Area Nearing Completion

A repaving project on Worthen Street and Riverside Drive in Wenatchee will wrap up in the next week.

The work is part of the city's ongoing Pavement Preservation plan which targets different streets for improvement every summer.

Project Engineer Charlotte Mitchell says they're almost ready to repave the roadway after grinding an inch-and-a-half of asphalt and performing pavement repairs.

"Starting Friday, we'll be starting the paving in earnest," said Mitchell. "So, at that point we're going to pave Friday, and then through next week. And then at that point, we should be substantially close to being done with the bulk of the project."

The project is drawing public attention because it runs along a stretch of commercial properties such as Pybus Market, Worx Gym and a Hilton Garden Inn hotel.

The Riverside Drive portion is being dug up and reconstructed because the roadway subsided under the pavement. Mitchell says repair work being done there should make the road surface much smoother.

"It's not nice and smooth like you hope roads would be," Mitchell said. "And so, we just dug that up and put some geocells and stuff underneath. So, that'll make that a little more sturdy and that road will stay more stable."

A large apartment complex is being built next to the stretch of Riverside Drive being improved.

The Riverside Drive section of the project should be complete and reopened by Friday, while the Worthen Street portion will reopen late next week. Repaving on Worthen Street will take place overnight on Aug. 2-3. Striping will take place in several weeks after the roads have cured.

The other Wenatchee city streets included in this summer’s Pavement Preservation plan are:

Central Avenue from Cedarwood Apartments to Princeton Avenue

Princeton Avenue from Central Avenue to Maple Street

Virginia Way from Trisha Way to Gehr Street

Methow Street from Ferry Street to Lincoln Street

Federal law requires street repaving projects to include pedestrian curb ramps that meet current Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards. The requirement means 13 curb ramps have been or are being replaced.