East Wenatchee Woman Jailed After Three Run-Ins With Police Wednesday

A 28-year-old East Wenatchee woman is in jail after numerous run-ins with police Wednesday.

Officers say Danielle Reyes drove away from two attempts to pull her over within minutes in Wenatchee.

They say they blocked her from driving away a third time in East Wenatchee, although she slammed into a police cruiser behind her before being taken into custody

Reyes had numerous arrest warrants beforehand, and now faced several additional felony charges.

They include Assault 2nd degree, 2 counts of Felony Eluding, Resisting Arrest, and Driving Under the Influence.

During the chaotic scene at her third encounter with law enforcement, police used a maneuver called the Pursuit Intervention Technique (P.I.T.) to block her from leaving.

They say Reyes slammed on the brakes, and put the vehicle in reverse slamming into the front of a police cruiser, causing the air bags to deploy and causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The officer in the cruiser was driven to Central Washington Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Reyes was booked into jail just before 2pm Wednesday under a total of nine charges.

Detectives from the Columbia River Drug Task Force were heavily involved in the pursuit of Reyes.