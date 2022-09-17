Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market

A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets.

A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen Street when he hit a 78-year-old bicyclist going northbound south Worthen Street.

The bicyclist sustained hand and arm injuries and was later transported to Central Washington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation. Currently, it is unknown as to who is at fault.