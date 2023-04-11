Wenatchee School Board To Take Up New Superintendent Contract

The Wenatchee School Board is expected to finalize a contract this evening with new Interim Superintendent Dr. Kory Kalahar.

The board selected Kalahar from three finalists in March to be interim Superintendent for a period of two-years.

He'll make $220,000 a year and receive $600 a month for travel expenses.

The district will also take out a $500,000 life insurance policy for Kalahar, with Kalahar to name the beneficiaries from the policy.

The agreement with Kalahar includes an option to convert the contract into a full superintendent contract at any time in the interim period.

A vote to approve the contract Tuesday will keep the district in compliance with a schedule to have a new superintendent officially retained by April with a start date of July 1.

Kalahar will become the district's second superintendent over the course of a year after interim Superintendent Bill Eagle agreed to a one-year contract which began last July.

Eagle filled the role after Superintendent Paul Gordon accepted a superintendent position outside of Chicago.

Kalahar has worked for the Wenatchee School District for 24 years, and is moving into the superintendent position after working as the Assistant Executive Director of Learning & Teaching, with previous positions as principle and assistant principle.

He beat out two other finalists for the position. Dr. Nicolas Wade is a recent superintendent in West Columbia, South Carolina and Tavis Peterson is the Assistant Superintendent of the Wapato School District.

The process to hire a new superintendent began with the hiring of a consultant to assist with the selection process in August of last year,

Not all the school members were happy with the move to select Kalahar under the interim designation.

"I do express a preference that when we choose to negotiate with somebody that we should negotiate for a full position and not an interim position," said board member Martin Barron during Kalahar’s announcement.