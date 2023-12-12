Wenatchee Schools Launches Family Reading Program

The Wenatchee School District is launching the Prime-Time Family Reading Program in an effort to boost literacy, family reading and a love of learning in children.

The program consists of six 90-minute weekly sessions held in the evenings, where between 15 and 25 families share a meal, read stories with a storyteller and discussion leader, and then share ideas.

It'll start in January at Columbia, Lewis & Clark, and Newbery elementary after having already been introduced at Lincoln and Mission View schools.

The program is a joint effort from Wenatchee Schools After School Program (ASP) and NCW Libraries.

According to a news release, NCW Libraries have formed a team of community supporters for this program, which consists of Claudia Bovee as Storyteller and Martha Flores as Scholar.

Claudia is the Latinx Services Manager at NCW Libraries, while Martha is a well-known local artist and author.

A grant from Humanities Washington funds the Prime-Time Family Reading program, which has served over 3,200 families statewide in over 80 communities since the program was launched in Washington State in 2014.

The news release said parents whose children at experienced the program reported that their children are more motivated and want to continue reading with their families at home.

The school district says the Prime-Time Family Reading goes directly supports its Big Six student outcome #3 for Reading on Grade level by 3rd grade and beyond.

“Our Prime Time team considered the program a success, with 19 families participating and a total of 75 family members,” says Maura Danforth, Project Director for Wenatchee’s After School Programs.