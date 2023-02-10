Wenatchee Schools Superintendent Search Narrows

We will soon learn some more about the finalists for the open Wenatchee Schools superintendent's job.

School district spokesperson Diana Haglund says the school board voted last night to narrow the list down to candidates B, E and F from a list of four semi-finalists.

"At this time, they are still anonymous. However, on Monday, the school will release names and information on each of the finalists background." Haglund said. "And we'll also announce when the final interviews will take place and the details surrounding those interviews."

On the week of February 20th, the finalists will undergo full days of group meetings and interviews.

"They'll also have an opportunity to tour Wenatchee High School, Newberry elementary as well as Orchard Middle School to get a sense of our schools in the district," Haglund said. "And then each interview day for each finalist will culminate with a public forum where the community will get a chance to hear and see the candidates and a chance to meet them."

The list of job hopefuls began with 24 applicants. Haglund says the board spent a lot of time evaluating the qualifications of each person.

"The board has really appreciated and enjoyed working with our consultants through this process and feels very confident that we have narrowed it down to three great finalists." Haglund added.

The district hopes to have the position filled by July 1st.

Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle agreed to a one-year contract to serve as Wenatchee superintendent until June 30.

He filled the role after Superintendent Paul Gordon accepted a superintendent position outside of Chicago.