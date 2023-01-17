Lockdown lifted at Orchard Middle School

Everything is back to normal at Orchard Middle School after the school was briefly locked down this morning.

"We had a staff member at Orchard Middle School hear a loud sound that she perceived as a gun shot outside the building." Wenatchee Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said.

The staff member contacted school administration and the school went into lockdown.

When police responded, Eagle says officers discovered the loud sound was not a gunshot or an explosion.

"As they checked things out, we discovered that a transformer had blown just down from the back side of the building." Eagle said.

Police gave the school the okay to lift the lockdown.

Eagle says he's proud of the way the staff handled the incident.