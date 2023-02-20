Closer Look At The Finalists for Wenatchee Schools Superintendent

Tuesday (02/21) night will be your chance to meet the first of three candidates vying for the superintendent job for Wenatchee Schools.

District spokesperson Diana Haglund says each finalist will have a full day of group meetings and interviews.

"They'll have the opportunity to tour Wenatchee High School, Newberry Elementary as well as Orchard Middle School to get a sense of our schools in the district." Haglund said.

Following the day of tours and meetings, Haglund says each candidate will sit for a final interview with the district board.

"This is the district's most important hire and so the school board has a challenging role to whittle that down to that one person that they would like to make the offer to."

The first public forum gets underway Tuesday (2/21) night at 5:30 at Wenatchee High School.

Public Forum Schedule (Wenatchee High School):

Tuesday, February 21 - Dr. Nicolas Wade

Thursday, February 23 - Tavis Peterson

Monday, February 27 - Dr. Kory Kalahar

The public is encouraged to take part in-person. If you're unable to attend the event, you can stream the live forums by clicking on the candidates that you would like to see.

If would like to read more about the finalists and watch videos that they've provided, click here.

The final selection of the new superintendent is planned for the week of February 27. His first day on the job is scheduled for July 1.

Under a contract with the North Central Educational Service District, Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle has been working as the district's top administrator since last year.

He will depart at the end of June to make way for the new superintendent.

