Wenatchee Student Sings National Anthem For State Senate

She's the winner of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Young Musician Competition. She performs on stage and sings at events.

And now a Wenatchee High School Student can add the State Legislature to her list of performing venues.

Violet Madson sang the national anthem on the final day senators had to send Senate bills to the House to keep the legislation alive this session.

Madson was invited to sing in the senate chambers by East Wenatchee Senator Brad Hawkins.

"When I had heard Violet sing the anthem at a previous event in district, I said to her family, we got to get her to the Senate. And I'm so thankful we worked together to make that happen." Senator Hawkins said.

Madson is no stranger to performing before audiences. She's been doing it since she was five years old.

"It's just something that's so natural to me. And I would never have expected anything to come from it. Now that I'm here in Olympia, in the Capitol Building, it's just a really cool experience." Madson said.

Madson recently joined the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Antonia’s aria “Elle a fui, la tourterelle” from The Tales of Hoffmann.

