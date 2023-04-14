City of Wenatchee Grants Funds Towards Regional Sport Complex Study

The City of Wenatchee decided they will grant funds towards Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority’s Regional Sports Complex Feasibility Study Thursday.

That same day, the state Senate gave their final approval for 12th-district Sen. Brad Hawkins’ proposed Senate Bill 5001, which would allow the Chelan-Douglas County region to build a second public facilities district (PFD) within the region.

The first PFD within the Chelan-Douglas County region was created to fund the Town Toyota Center.

Hawkins drafted this bill in order to fund his proposed Regional Sports Complex, diverting up to 0.2 percent in sales and use taxes, which would bring in approximately $10-$12 million a year in sales tax revenue.

This project would be located at the Wenatchi Landing area near East Wenatchee, approximately 283 acres of land near the Odabashian Bridge.

The bill now only needs Governor Jay Inslee’s signature and would still require any proposed project being built within a PFD to go before a public vote.

The Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority hired New England-based firm Berry Dunn to conduct a feasibility study, which will determine whether it's worthwhile to build a regional sports complex in the valley.

This feasibility study costs a total of $300,000.

City of Wenatchee’s Executive Services Director Laura Gloria says the city would funnel $40,000 towards this feasibility study.

The following agencies have also committed funds towards this feasibility study:

Greater Wenatchee PFD $100,000

Chelan County $ 50,000

Douglas County $ 50,000

City of East Wenatchee $ 30,000

Port Authority $ 30,000

The final presentation for this complex is scheduled for January 10, with a survey of voter support taking place in February/March of 2024.