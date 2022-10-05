Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Holds Two Open House Meetings This Month

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department is holding two open house meetings this month.

Public Information Officer Kay McKellar said they haven’t been able to hold an open house due to COVID-19 restrictions held in place for the past two years.

There will be an open house meeting at station no. 1 on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second open house will be at their new no. 4 station on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first open house will have family-friendly activities for the kids, hotdogs and soda, firefighting rescue activities, and information on the fire department itself.

The second open house will give guests the opportunity to tour the new station and meet the firefighters at