PHOTO: Wenatchee Wild goaltender Andy Vlaha stations himself in front of the net during a recent home game. Vlaha earned all four wins for the Wild during their first-round playoff series against the Cranbrook Bucks. (Photo credit: Russ Alman/Digital Media Northwest)

By Austin Draude Wenatchee Wild Media Relations and Broadcast Manager

WENATCHEE, Wash. – The first round of the British Columbia Hockey League postseason saw 16 teams whittled down to eight, and the next round will see just four teams left standing. The Wenatchee Wild are among those eight teams to make it through the conference quarterfinal round, as the Shaw BCHL Playoffs now reach the conference semifinal stage.

The Wild are pleased to announce their schedule for the second round of the postseason, presented locally by Windermere Real Estate. The Interior Conference semifinal will see seventh-seeded Wenatchee match up with the top-seeded Penticton Vees, after the Wild eliminated the second-seeded Cranbrook Bucks Sunday evening in a four-games-to-two result.

The conference semifinal series is a best-of-seven affair, with the Vees to potentially host four of the seven games, including the first two games on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. The series shifts to Wenatchee for a pair of weeknight games on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19. The final three games will alternate between venues and all be played on an as-necessary basis – the first team to win four games will advance in the playoffs, while the other team will see its season come to an end. Puck drops for all games in Penticton are scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific time, while all games in Wenatchee will begin at 6 p.m.

The full schedule for the series is as follows (all times Pacific):

Game 1: Friday, April 14 – Wenatchee at Penticton, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 15 – Wenatchee at Penticton, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, April 18 – Penticton at Wenatchee, 6:00 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19 – Penticton at Wenatchee, 6:00 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, April 21 – Wenatchee at Penticton, 7:00 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, April 22 – Penticton at Wenatchee, 6:00 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 25 – Wenatchee at Penticton, 7:00 p.m.

Single-game tickets for Games 3 and 4 will go on sale Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., and are available by phone at 509-888-7825, online at www.wenatcheewildhockey.com, and in person through the Wild front office. Single-game playoff tickets are available for just $13, or $12 per ticket for groups of 10 or more.

2023-24 season tickets are also on sale now – updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team’s website and on the team’s social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Every Wenatchee Wild game can be heard live on NewsRadio 560KPQ and streamed live at kpq.com and BCHL.TV