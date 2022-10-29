Wenatchee’s Unemployment Rate Dives Down in September Labor Report

Wenatchee’s September labor report shows that the regional unemployment rate dropped down to 3.3 percent.

The unemployment rate had a brief rise in August, which was measured at 4.4 percent.

The number of unemployed residents fell by 578 people, or -20.2 percent since last year.

However the local labor pool continues to shrink, with Wenatchee’s labor force from June to September this year being considerably lower than in 2021 and in 2019.