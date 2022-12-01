Wenatchee’s Unemployment Rate Drops, So Does the Labor Pool

Wenatchee’s MSA unemployment rate decreased, but the local labor force has continued declining as well.

In Wenatchee’s MSA Labor Area Summary for October, the unemployment rate was measured at 3.5%, which is an 11.4% decrease compared to October 2021.

Nonfarm employment increased by 2,000 more jobs compared to last year, and even surpassed the number of jobs in October 2019.

However, Wenatchee’s labor force has been on the decline these past five months, with 176 fewer Chelan or Douglas County residents compared to October of 2021.

Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck wrote that this is “a trend to watch in the months ahead.”