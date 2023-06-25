JOEL NORMAN

AppleSox Media

The Wenatchee AppleSox cashed in on 11 errors by their opponent to earn a 10-4 victory over the Northwest Star Academy on Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

The AppleSox were being no-hit until the sixth inning but poured it on late, scoring in each of their final four innings. Trent Liolios fired 2.2 scoreless innings and struck out four to earn the win in his second non-league appearance on the mound.

The Northwest Star Academy scored three times in the top of the seventh to tie the game, 4-4, but the AppleSox opened the bottom of the inning with four consecutive hits to take the lead again for good. Mason Strong drove in the game-winning run with a pinch-hit single before Josh Williams gave the AppleSox some cushion with a two-run double.

AppleSox pitching struck out a combined 31 hitters in the two wins against the Nighthawks, with 13 of them coming Saturday. Keegan Adams punched out four hitters while only allowing one run in the first three innings. Ryan Martinez retired all six hitters that he faced the next two innings while striking out half of them. Jhett Jacquot struck out two hitters in the sixth and seventh.

The AppleSox return to league play on Tuesday night after a pair of off days on Sunday and Monday. Bellingham defeated Victoria for a second straight night on Saturday and the AppleSox remain a half-a-game out of first place in the North Division.

Nine games remain in the AppleSox’ first-half schedule as they continue to push for the first-half division title. Six of those games are against the Port Angeles Lefties beginning Tuesday night at 6:35 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.