What City Has Washington’s Best Prices on a New Home?

House For Sale Getty Images

Where can you find the best price for a new home in Washington state?

Finding a home you can afford is still out of reach for many home buyers in large cities so smaller or mid-sized communities have become more attractive markets for many.

A study reported by The Center Square shows the median list price in Washington is the nation's 4th highest, behind Massachusetts, California and Montana.

High mortgage rates and inflation still a factor.

With higher interest rates, fewer people are selling their homes, unwilling to take on a higher rate than they currently hold.  While the higher interest rates and inflation have helped bring prices down somewhat in Washington and the country as a whole, it's still too expensive for many buyers.

But a city in Central Washington has the best price on average in the state, according to Realtor.com which determined the cheapest city to buy a home in all 50 states

The survey shows Moses Lake is the least expensive place for new homebuyers in Washington state among 20 cities within the study

Realtor,com  crunched the number from Spring 2023 and the median list price was  $383,700, compared to the statewide median price of $649,000.

Take a look a the table to see how the cheapest place to buy a new home in Washington compares to the rest of the country.

 

Cheapest city to buy a homeMedian list price in city, April 2023 ($)Median list price in state, April 2023 ($)Cities considered in each state
Alabama: Selma75,500330,00025
Alaska: Fairbanks349,900415,0004
Arizona: Safford302,500495,00011
Arkansas: Hope119,000289,90021
California: Susanville308,950750,00034
Colorado: Sterling245,000639,92517
Connecticut: Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown399,900559,9005
Delaware: Dover409,500494,9001
Florida: Sebring-Avon Park295,000467,99029
Georgia: Thomaston183,700395,40037
Hawaii: Hilo645,000852,5004
Idaho: Mountain Home375,000574,90013
Illinois: Macomb69,900310,00026
Indiana: Marion92,500299,90038
Iowa: Fort Madison-Keokuk125,000315,00023
Kansas: Atchison120,000314,82519
Kentucky: Maysville92,500299,95021
Louisiana: Minden140,000289,25018
Maine: Bangor265,000425,0004
Maryland: Cumberland139,900420,0007
Massachusetts: Springfield369,000759,0006
Michigan: Saginaw149,000280,00031
Minnesota: Marshall186,185400,00022
Mississippi: Clarksdale55,000279,90022
Missouri: Kennett102,200300,00025
Montana: Butte-Silver Bow373,000660,0007
Nebraska: Scottsbluff254,950371,90012
Nevada: Fallon386,780475,0009
New Hampshire: Berlin249,991549,0006
New Jersey: Vineland-Bridgeton269,900518,0004
New Mexico: Deming189,000375,00019
New York: Olean125,000639,94527
North Carolina: Laurinburg209,450419,72037
North Dakota: Jamestown179,900332,0608
Ohio: Portsmouth129,500249,90042
Oklahoma: Miami147,000315,00021
Oregon: Hermiston-Pendleton355,000569,90020
Pennsylvania: Johnstown98,500290,00035
Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick529,900525,5001
South Carolina: Bennettsville127,170359,92516
South Dakota: Vermillion199,900369,90011
Tennessee: Union City187,000444,90027
Texas: Vernon109,250384,90071
Utah: Price414,000619,9009
Vermont: Rutland275,000447,2504
Virginia: Big Stone Gap154,500449,00012
Washington: Moses Lake383,700649,00020
West Virginia: Mount Gay-Shamrock105,000229,90013
Wisconsin: Marinette222,400374,90023
Wyoming: Rock Springs291,000459,0009

All data from Realtor.com, April 2023

