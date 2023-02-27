The City of Wenatchee is conducting a survey to help update the six-year parks, recreation and open space (PROS) comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan is a tool that helps guide decisions and establish priorities for future improvements. The City is required by many agencies to have an adopted plan to be eligible to apply for grant funding. Follow this link to take survey

Dave Ericksen, Dir. of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services says the PROS Plan Survey is required by the State of Washington every every six years. "Virtually every one of our grant programs require us to have this plan. The projects that we're asking for grant funding have to be included in that plan". Ericksen says the survey will include similar questions that were asked before to compare and rank the public's priorities.

Lincoln Park is an example a good example according to Ericksen. Lincoln Park renovations were requested several times by the public in the survey results. The project was incorporated into the comprehensive plan and Ericksen says the City secured a number of different grants. "So now you're seeing the results on the ground".

The Lincoln Park improvement project is in it's final phase with the filtration system installation for the splash pads. Ericksen expects construction will be rapping up in the middle of March.

The survey gauges which of 17 City parks and recreation facilities and how often the survey respondent visits.

What are the top five amenities people feel are missing from City park facilities such as indoor swimming, a mountain bike park, pickle ball courts, baseball/softball fields, soccer/Lacrosse fields, etc.

The survey also asks for support levels for a number of park improvement or expansion projects including new picnic shelters, increased river access, community garden space, a city pool replacement and upgrades at existing parks to name a few.

WENATCHEE HOSTS SPECIAL OLYMPICS WINTER GAMES

Ericksen says the games get underway on Friday with the opening ceremonies at the Town Toyota Center. It's a free event at 7pm

The competitive sports offered at various venues around the Wenatchee Valley are alpine skiing, basketball, cheerleading, cross country skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, snow shoeing, and speed skating. The State Winter Games which will be held March 3-5 in Wenatchee.

Also, on Friday afternoon, March 3, we’ll be hosting our annual Polar Plunge at Walla Walla State Park in Wenatchee. Take the plunge then join us for the State Winter Games Opening Ceremony on Friday evening and the full weekend of competitions. More information on the Polar Plunge can be found here.