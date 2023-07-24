Annual Doggie Paddle Swim Happening This Weekend

The Wenatchee Parks & Recreation Department is holding its annual Doggie Paddle Swim this weekend.

The event gives dog owners a chance to let their pooch get wet and play in the Wenatchee City Pool after it closes for the season.

Spokesperson Caryl Andre says there are only a few requirements for dogs to take part.

"Just bring your happy and friendly dog who wants to play in the water. Owners just need to show proof of their rabies vaccination and handlers need to be sixteen years of age or older."

Andre adds that the City will provide a way to make certain that dog owners can clean up after their animals.

"We'll have a doggie poo-poo station set up with bags available, so our expectation is that owners will clean up after their dogs and it will make it a much nicer environment for all of us to run around in."

There is a $5 admission fee for the event, which will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 5p.m. - 7 p.m.