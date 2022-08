The Wenatchee City Pool is hosting their 8th annual Doggie Paddle Swim on August 13.

People are welcome to bring their dog to play in the pool from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Owners are required to be 16 years or older and have an updated record of rabies vaccination.

Registration is at the door and is priced $5/per resident dog and $5.50/per non-resident dog.