The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.

On a recent episode of KPQ's The Agenda, I asked "What Restaurants Do You Want in Wenatchee?" Perhaps the former WSDOT property would make an ideal location for these suggestions from listeners?

See if your favorite made the list

Chick-fil-A

Outback Steakhouse

Red Lobster

In-N-Out Burger

Panera Bread

Golden Corral

Old Country Buffet

Longhorn Steakhouse

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen

Dunkin (Donuts)

Cracker Barrel

I-Hop

Jersey Mike's Subs

Krispy Kreme

Buffalo Wild Wings

Marie Callendars

Texas Roadhouse

A few top restaurant chains that didn't make our listener request list;

Cheesecake Factory

Chili's Grill & Bar

TGI Friday's

Quiznos

Five Guys

Wenatchee is already home to many franchises of the top restaurant chains in the US and terrific local operators that may be your favorite dining option.