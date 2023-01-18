What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA
The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
On a recent episode of KPQ's The Agenda, I asked "What Restaurants Do You Want in Wenatchee?" Perhaps the former WSDOT property would make an ideal location for these suggestions from listeners?
See if your favorite made the list
Chick-fil-A
Outback Steakhouse
Red Lobster
In-N-Out Burger
Panera Bread
Golden Corral
Old Country Buffet
Longhorn Steakhouse
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
Dunkin (Donuts)
Cracker Barrel
I-Hop
Jersey Mike's Subs
Krispy Kreme
Buffalo Wild Wings
Marie Callendars
Texas Roadhouse
A few top restaurant chains that didn't make our listener request list;
Cheesecake Factory
Chili's Grill & Bar
TGI Friday's
Quiznos
Five Guys
Wenatchee is already home to many franchises of the top restaurant chains in the US and terrific local operators that may be your favorite dining option. Here is a list of the top restaurant chains in the country from Stacker.com Top 50 US Restaurant Chains