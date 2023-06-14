Wildfire South of Ephrata Burns Over 400 Acres

A wildfire south of Ephrata has burned over 400 acres Wednesday. Around 1 p.m., Grant County Fire District 13 and Grant County Fire District 5 firefighters were called out to a brush fire west of SR17 at Rocky Ford Creek, six miles south of Ephrata.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said the fire is blowing towards the east.

A Level 1 Evacuation notice was given to those living west of Rocky Ford Creek. No homes are at risk at this point.

Firefighting aircraft are currently at the scene.