Grant County Crash Involving Garbage Truck Kills Three People

Three people are dead from a two-vehicle crash near Mattawa Thursday morning.

Grant County deputies say a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling west on Road 25-Southwest just after 6 a.m. when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Road R-Southwest.

They say the F-150 hit a garbage truck that was heading south on Road R-Southwest.

Deputies say there were four people in the F-150, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the fourth person was the driver whose identity has not yet been verified. The driver was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with serious injuries.

Autopsies will be performed on the three people who died in the crash. Their names are not being released until relatives are notified.

Deputies say the coroner’s investigators are working with officials in Mexico to deliver word to their families. The bodies are currently with Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.

The driver of the garbage truck, 50-year-old George R. Prebicin Jr of Warden, received minor injuries in the crash.

Road 25-Southwest and Road R-Southwest near Mattawa were closed for several hours Thursday while deputies investigated the scene.