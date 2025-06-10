A brush fire blackened approximately 200 acres in West Central Grant County on Monday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the Road R Fire sparked at around 3 p.m. and rapidly spread through sagebrush and hay fields in hot and windy conditions in the vicinity of Roads R Southwest and 11 Southwest near State Route 26 on the east side of the Vantage Bridge.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the blaze was confined to a rural location and never threatened any structures or caused any evacuation notices to be issued.

Crews from Grant County Fire District No. 3, Royal Slope Fire, and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management quickly responded to the fire and were able to fully corral it by around 6 p.m.

Firefighters remained at the scene overnight into Tuesday morning monitoring for hot spots and performing mopping up detail.

Monday's fire came on the heels of another in the same vicinity that torched over 350 acres near Beverly on Sunday.