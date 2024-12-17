Long-Serving Fire Chief to Be Recognized at Quincy Open House

Grant County Fire District #3 Facebook page

A veteran fire chief is retiring this year.

Chief Anthony Leibelt will step down after a decades-long career with Grant County Fire District #3, serving Quincy and surrounding areas (Crescent Bar, George, Winchester).

Leibelt, who joined the department 36 years ago, has been pivotal to any number of emergency responses.

Readers may recall that in 2018, he tended to passengers ensnarled in a Thanksgiving bus crash that made national headlines. Among those hospitalized were members of the University of Washington marching band. Leibelt and wife Carol were subsequently recognized by the American Red Cross as Hometown Heroes.

In 2021, Leibelt was promoted to department chief for District 3. To honor his retirement, an open house is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Quincy fire station.

