An East Wenatchee Police officer has pled not guilty to felony charges stemming from an alleged road rage incident in Kittitas County earlier this year.

The Daily Record newspaper reports 40-year-old Landon Jensen entered his plea to charges of second-degree assault and unlawful display of a weapon in Kittitas County Superior Court this week.

Jensen was arrested on June 18 after police say he pointed a handgun at a truck driver on Interstate-90 near the Vantage Bridge.

The driver told officers that Jensen had attempted to block her truck with his vehicle within a single-lane construction zone.

Washington State Patrols troopers seized Jensen's firearm and released him at the scene after he refused to provide a statement.

His trial has been scheduled to begin on November 19.

Jensen was hired as a lateral officer by the City of East Wenatchee in January, 2021.

He reportedly resigned from the department last month just prior to his court appearance.