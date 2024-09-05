East Wenatchee Police Officer Resigns, Pleads Not Guilty In Road Rage Incident
An East Wenatchee Police officer has pled not guilty to felony charges stemming from an alleged road rage incident in Kittitas County earlier this year.
The Daily Record newspaper reports 40-year-old Landon Jensen entered his plea to charges of second-degree assault and unlawful display of a weapon in Kittitas County Superior Court this week.
Jensen was arrested on June 18 after police say he pointed a handgun at a truck driver on Interstate-90 near the Vantage Bridge.
The driver told officers that Jensen had attempted to block her truck with his vehicle within a single-lane construction zone.
Washington State Patrols troopers seized Jensen's firearm and released him at the scene after he refused to provide a statement.
His trial has been scheduled to begin on November 19.
Jensen was hired as a lateral officer by the City of East Wenatchee in January, 2021.
He reportedly resigned from the department last month just prior to his court appearance.