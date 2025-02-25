Trooper Injured When Patrol Vehicle Struck On Vantage Bridge

A Washington State Patrol trooper has injuries after his patrol vehicle was struck near Vantage on Monday.

A State Patrol report indicates the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate-90 in the eastbound lanes of the Vantage Bridge when a sedan driven by 27-year-old Aaron P. Quinene of Spokane Valley lost control and struck the patrol vehicle, which was parked in the right lane of the bridge with its emergency lights engaged.

Forty-four-year-old Trooper Seth T. Berghoff of Moxee was inside the patrol vehicle when it was hit and suffered injuries that required him to be transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg.

Investigating troopers say Quinene was going too fast for conditions and was cited for causing the accident.

The crash snarled traffic on the bridge for several hours while accident investigators worked the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says Berghoff was not seriously injured and his transport to the hospital was mainly a precautionary measure, and that Quinene is not facing any charges.