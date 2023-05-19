Will Seattle Clean Up in Time for 2026 World Cup Game?

Thursday, the official announcement was made, Seattle will be getting a World Cup soccer game in 2026, possibly two.

The city will get at least one of the preliminary matches

The final championship match is slated for MetLife Stadium in New York, but many of the preliminary (playoff) games are being scattered around the US and the globe, and Seattle will get one of them. The 2026 World Cup flag was raised above the Space Needle on Thursday.

According to MyNorthwest.com:

"In 3 years’ time, the Emerald City will be packed with soccer fans from across the globe as the 2026 World Cup gets underway. Seattle began its countdown to the biggest tournament in sports as local and state leaders raised the city’s World Cup logo flag atop the space needle Thursday afternoon."

Seattle Major Bruce Harrell admitted the city is dealing with drugs and crime as well as homeless but seemed to express optimism these will be dealt with.

This announcement means Seattle will have about 2 1/2 years to clear itself of scenes like this that are found all over the metro area. These are courtesy of a fast-growing Facebook Page called "Seattle Looks Like Sh*t." The page was launched a few years ago and currently has over 95K followers.

Many of them are long-time or native Seattle residents who are tired of the crime, filth, and drug problems and want to see them fixed. The page is full of reports, stories, and pictures that are not found in most media reports.

The Seattle Times reports that Housing and Urban Development reports say there are an estimated 13,000 homeless living on the city streets, but other reports claim up to three times that number. The city crime rate rose to record highs in 2021, and 2022 appeared to be on a path to exceed that, with 49,577 reported violent and property crimes.

Will Seattle just sweep away the problem while the Cup is in town, or will effective methods be used to restore the city to its previous glory?