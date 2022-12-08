Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night.

South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning.

The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow, with weather trending towards the drier and colder weather conditions through the weekend.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Joey Clevenger said areas near Wenatchee, Plain, and Omak are expected to receive approximately 6-8 inches of snow, and areas near Moses Lake should receive around 2-3 inches of snow.

Snowfall is expected to start dissipating by Sunday night.