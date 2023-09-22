Woman Injured, Faces DUI Charge in 5 Vehicle SR 28 Crash

There’s just one person injured in a five-vehicle crash that took place at about 7:30 last night west of Rock Island.

Troopers say an eastbound SUV driven by 28-year-old Aimee Lopez of Waterville attempted to pass three vehicles stopped for construction.

She sideswiped one of the stopped vehicles and then veered left and hit an oncoming westbound semi-truck.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says Lopez was impaired and likely impatient when she caused the crash.

“I think some impatience was part of it as well,” said Weber. “Not stopping for construction and then attempting to pass. I guess patience is what we’re looking for here.

Lopez was taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus with minor injuries and then to Chelan County jail under DUI charges.

No one else was injured.

The semi-truck was driven by 42-year-old Joshua Beadles of Murfreesboro, TN.

Also involved were drivers of three other vehicles. They are 28-year-old Juan Ojedalopez of Quincy, 46-year-old Brenda Huertacarrillo of Rock Island and 46-year-old Maria Mendozaromero of Rock Island.

Riding with Ojedalopez as a passenger was 18-year-old Samira Guerreroojeda of Quincy.

Beadles was also carrying a passenger in his semi, 45-year-old Troy Harrington of Columbia,TN.

The fact that there were no injuries except for Lopez means she may avoid more serious charges than DUI. Impaired drivers who cause bodily injury to other people in collisions automatically have their charges elevated to felony vehicular assault.

Lopez was still in the Chelan County jail as of 7:30am Friday and has a court case in Chelan County District Court.